Centamin’s (CELTF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.