Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 142.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPF. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 173,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE:CPF opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $444.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

In related news, Director Crystal Rose bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at $473,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

