Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 172,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,166. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

