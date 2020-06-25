Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Chegg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.65.

Shares of CHGG opened at $64.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -583.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,026,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,546 shares in the company, valued at $79,990,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,217. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

