Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $75.00 at Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,462,475.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,070.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,217. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $16,309,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $51,327,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,589 shares during the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.