China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBPO. BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $106.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.82. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Biologic Products (CBPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.