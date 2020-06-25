Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $212.89. 347,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.77. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

