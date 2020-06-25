Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Director Mary T. Szela Sells 54,997 Shares

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $966,847.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,647.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.