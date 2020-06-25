Colony Group LLC Acquires 2,172 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $23,032,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,059,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $2,106,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,142. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

