Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,480,000 after acquiring an additional 493,870 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,306 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 87,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,620. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

