Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. 26,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

