Colony Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,231 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.51. 145,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

