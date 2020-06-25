Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $640,000.

IWN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,478. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

