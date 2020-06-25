Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.81.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 263,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 102.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

