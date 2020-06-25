Colony Group LLC Has $573,000 Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,563,000 after buying an additional 2,404,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Welltower by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,766,000 after buying an additional 1,450,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,502,000 after buying an additional 1,392,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. 513,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,147. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

