Colony Group LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 469,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Quanta Services by 73.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after buying an additional 297,970 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $6,123,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,374. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.