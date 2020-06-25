Colony Group LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.00. 327,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.41. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

