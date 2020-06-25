Colony Group LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.59. 284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,375. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

