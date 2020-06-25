Colony Group LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBT shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

JBT stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,135. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. John Bean Technologies Corp has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.