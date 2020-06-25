Colony Group LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,580 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NYSE:WH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. 91,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,169. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

