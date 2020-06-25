Colony Group LLC Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $54,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,482.00.

NYSE NVR traded down $19.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,167.73. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,179.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3,398.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $47.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

