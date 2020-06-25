Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 104,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,024. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,437 shares of company stock worth $3,205,970. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

