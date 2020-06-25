Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 149.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $81,608,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.91.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.