Colony Group LLC Invests $607,000 in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at $33,693,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.12. 186,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

