Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.23. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.