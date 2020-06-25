Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.13. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,876. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.38.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

