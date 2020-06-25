Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. 18,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

