Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,601 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 221.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after buying an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after buying an additional 127,018 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $501.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.32 and its 200-day moving average is $399.75. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $527.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.