Colony Group LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 168.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Public Storage by 674.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $4,926,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.61. The company had a trading volume of 60,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.