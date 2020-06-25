Colony Group LLC Purchases 849 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,756. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

