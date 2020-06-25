Colony Group LLC Sells 116,293 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,293 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,847,000.

IJS traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $113.82. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,492. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.91.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

