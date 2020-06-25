Colony Group LLC Sells 13,613 Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.96% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of IHY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 9,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,574. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

