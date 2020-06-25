Colony Group LLC Sells 601 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell in the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Dell by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dell by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dell stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.55. 628,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

