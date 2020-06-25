Colony Group LLC Sells 813 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 256,002 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.84. 498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.32. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

