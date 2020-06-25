COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. AlphaValue lowered COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

