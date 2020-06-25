Comparing LendingClub (NYSE:LC) & Mr. Amazing Loans (NYSE:MRAL)

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and Mr. Amazing Loans (OTC:MRAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of LendingClub shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LendingClub has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Amazing Loans has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LendingClub and Mr. Amazing Loans, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 5 2 0 2.29 Mr. Amazing Loans 0 0 0 0 N/A

LendingClub currently has a consensus price target of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 151.59%. Given LendingClub’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than Mr. Amazing Loans.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and Mr. Amazing Loans’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub -8.36% -2.94% -0.86% Mr. Amazing Loans -156.25% -49.46% -48.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LendingClub and Mr. Amazing Loans’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $758.61 million 0.45 -$30.75 million $0.02 247.00 Mr. Amazing Loans $1.36 million 1.15 -$2.36 million N/A N/A

Mr. Amazing Loans has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LendingClub.

Summary

LendingClub beats Mr. Amazing Loans on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mr. Amazing Loans

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides unsecured online consumer loans to individuals in the United States. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 20 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as IEG Holdings Corporation. Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

