Comparing MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) and LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ)

LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) and MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSC Communications and MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications $3.33 billion 0.00 -$295.00 million ($1.17) -0.05 MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR $1.44 billion 2.34 $173.88 million N/A N/A

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LSC Communications.

Volatility and Risk

LSC Communications has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of LSC Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of LSC Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LSC Communications and MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications -6.95% -320.00% -3.49% MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LSC Communications and MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR beats LSC Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties. This segment also provides other print-related services, including mail services. The Book segment produces books for publishers; and provides supply-chain management, and warehousing and fulfillment services, as well as e-book formatting for book publishers. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells branded and private label products in various categories, such as filing products, envelopes, note-taking products, binder products, and forms. The Mexico segment produces magazines, catalogs, statements, forms, and labels. The Other segment provides packaging and pre-media services; and provides outsourced print procurement and management services. It serves printed products service retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; publishers of magazines, books, and directories; online retailers; and office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers, and retailers and e-commerce resellers through the United States Postal Service or foreign postal services, as well as through direct shipment and online retailers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. On April 13, 2020, LSC Communications, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Home Group Business, and Jiangsu Yulong Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc. The company is also involved in the production and sale of metal components for furniture; advertising and marketing of home furnishing products; manufacturing and trading of foam products; property investment business; operation, leasing, and management of furniture malls; trading of sofas, bedding products, other furniture, and furniture components, as well as foam products; and research and production of smart drive machines and electric regulators. In addition, it offers property management services; offshore sales, management business consultancy, and back office support services; business management, advertising, and design services; warehouse services; and brand management, and import and export services. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 2,516 CHEERS First-class Cabin brand sofa and CHEERS Five-star Mattress brand stores, as well as CHEERS fabric stores in China. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, France, Sweden, and Indonesia. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fotan, Hong Kong. Man Wah Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Man Wah Investments Limited.

