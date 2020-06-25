Comparing Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) and ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLSD)

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viewray and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewray $87.78 million 3.43 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -1.73 ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

ReShape Lifesciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viewray.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Viewray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Viewray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viewray and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewray -139.91% -71.37% -38.95% ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viewray and ReShape Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewray 1 3 6 0 2.50 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viewray currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 136.93%.

Summary

Viewray beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.