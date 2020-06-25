Contrasting Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Leisure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics N/A -4.17% -0.81% Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grid Dynamics and Leisure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leisure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Leisure Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leisure Acquisition is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats Grid Dynamics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc. is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California with additional offices in Plano, Texas; Saint Petersburg and Saratov, Russia; Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv, Ukraine; Belgrade, Serbia; and Krakow, Poland. As of April 7, 2017, Grid Dynamics International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Automated Systems Holdings Limited.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

