Contrasting Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viavi Solutions and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 8 0 2.89 Rambus 0 1 4 0 2.80

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.76%. Rambus has a consensus price target of $17.06, indicating a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Rambus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Rambus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.13 billion 2.49 $5.40 million $0.52 23.71 Rambus $224.03 million 7.49 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -49.37

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 1.25% 17.72% 7.02% Rambus -29.97% -2.53% -1.86%

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Rambus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces. It offers standards-compatible memory and SerDes solutions, including server DIMM memory interface chips, architectures, and IP cores for high-speed memory and SerDes interfaces. The Rambus Security division is involved in the design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It provides a suite of products and services from DPA countermeasures and cores to CryptoManager platform, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. The Emerging Solutions division engages in the research and development in the area of emerging technologies. The company also offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

