Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) & RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Head to Head Survey

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of RealPage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

RealPage has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RealPage and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage 5.10% 9.99% 4.43% Cornerstone OnDemand -2.45% 40.09% 6.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealPage and Cornerstone OnDemand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage $988.14 million 6.36 $58.21 million $1.28 51.06 Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 4.17 -$4.05 million $1.17 32.20

RealPage has higher revenue and earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand. Cornerstone OnDemand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RealPage and Cornerstone OnDemand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage 0 3 7 0 2.70 Cornerstone OnDemand 0 3 6 0 2.67

RealPage presently has a consensus target price of $72.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus target price of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.36%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than RealPage.

Summary

RealPage beats Cornerstone OnDemand on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties. The company also provides RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; SmartSource IT for IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, Lead2Lease CRM, Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as resident utility management, resident payments, resident portal, contact center maintenance, and renter's insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yieldstar revenue management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

