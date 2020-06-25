CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $66,930.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $104,760.00.

On Friday, June 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $241,360.00.

On Friday, May 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $66,530.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $65,210.00.

CRVL stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.91. 3,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.91.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter.

CRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CorVel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CorVel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in CorVel by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.