Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $506.46 million and approximately $91.52 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00028792 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Coinone and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,247.31 or 1.00245706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00085547 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.