COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, TheStreet cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,407,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,704,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 557,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 479,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 348,437 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 370,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 216,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

