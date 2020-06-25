Covesting Price Down 3.7% This Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Covesting has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $43,956.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.01856585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00112289 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.