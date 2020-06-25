Credit Suisse Group Increases Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $210.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $187.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.