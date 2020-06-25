Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1,176.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.