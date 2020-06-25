Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) VP Tony W. Ho Sells 7,158 Shares of Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRSP opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65 and a beta of 2.34. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

