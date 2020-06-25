Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $89.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crispr Therapeutics traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 592471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.02.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

In other news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $537,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $698,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,478,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,591,122. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2,061.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

