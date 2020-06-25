Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.84.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $103.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $107.30.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 9,690,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $557,271,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,271,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,696,573 shares of company stock valued at $719,911,539. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

